South Africa: Full Disclosure, or Else - ANC Members Threaten Party Bosses Ahead of Elective Conference

analysis

A group of angry ANC members are threatening to take their party to court after failing to make the final list of 200 nominees for the National Executive Committee. This comes ahead of next week's all-important elective conference.

The group of aggrieved ANC members claim they have been prejudiced as a result of a lack of transparency and flawed internal processes, which they say are open to corruption and manipulation.

As a result, the group of 16, from different branches, demanded that the ANC's electoral committee - chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe - publish a full disclosure of the number of branch nominations each of the final 200 nominees for the NEC received.

The demand is contained in a notice of objection which Daily Maverick has seen. Responding to the authorship of the notice, Motlanthe said it was "dubious and unprofessional" as it was not signed by those who are purported to be the objectors.

Motlanthe also defended the internal process leading up to the publishing of the names of the 200 nominees, saying all due diligence was exercised by the party's agency, Elexions, and that all the nomination booklets were opened in front of provincial and regional secretaries to ensure...