Kenya: Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey in Kenya, Invests Sh245mn

Nairobi — Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey is in Kenya in a low-key visit.

Dorsey, who was among the founders of the social media platform before it was sold to billionaire Elon Musk, surprised staff at Crazy Grill in Parklands when he popped in for a meal before he took a photo of the joint and shared it on his Twitter handle.

Later, he met with tech enthusiasts at iHub in Kilimani Nairobi.

"Thanks for the conversation @iHub!," he tweeted.

He also gave insights on how he was able to build successful tech products such as Twitter, and Block Inc which makes financial tech products.

The visiting tech billionaire was impressed by the tech community in Kenya, saying that the 'west' had much to learn from Nairobi and Africa at large.

Jack's visit to Kenya follows news that his company, Block Inc, had invested $2 million (Sh245 million) into a Kenya start-up, Gridless which is a sustainable bitcoin mining company founded by Erik Hersman.

According to the latest data by Forbes, he is worth a whopping $4.2 billion (Sh500 billion).