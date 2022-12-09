South Africa: Treasury Engaging Public Enterprises, Eskom On Diesel Purchase Solutions

9 December 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Treasury says it continues to engage with the Department of Public Enterprises and Eskom with the aim of identifying solutions to the purchase of diesel.

On Thursday, the Treasury said it had noted the recent public interest and media queries requesting clarity about discussions to assist Eskom with the purchase of diesel.

In a statement on Thursday, it said: "The staggered nature of the budget process, which allows for the necessary legislative and executive oversight as well as for well-informed planning about how to allocate the country's scarce financial resources, makes it difficult to consider and accommodate any ad hoc funding requests outside of this process, especially large requests that are made at short notice.

"The budget process allows for government departments and state-owned entities to follow a set process to submit their funding requests to be considered for inclusion in the Budget, which is then approved by Parliament."

Treasury said Eskom did not apply for funding through the budget process and Eskom management should therefore take all necessary steps to ensure they secure the diesel needed to avert severe load shedding.

"That said, the National Treasury and the Minister of Finance are acutely aware of the impact that Eskom's diesel shortages may have on already severe levels of load shedding," it said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.