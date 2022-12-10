Tanzania: Analysts Commend CCM Constitutional Amendments

ANALYSTS have welcomed the constitutional amendments endorsed during the 10th National Congress of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) that sat for two days at the Jakaya kikwete Convention Centre in the country's capital, Dodoma.

The endorsed amendments aim at improving efficiency and increasing members' engagement in the party's top level meetings.

Speaking while presiding over the meeting on Wednesday, CCM national chairperson President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the amendments aim to increase the number of National Executive Committee (NEC) members from the previous 15 seats in the mainland and Zanzibar to 20 for both sides.

Similarly, she indicated raising the number of Central Committee members from seven appointees to 10 as well as the inclusion of Heads of Units of various wings at national level in the meetings.

Elaborating, Dr Samia noted that the decision to create the position of Regional Secretary for Publicity and Ideology on employment basis was to promote accountability.

"Formerly the position focused on selecting people who would only sing in meetings instead of publicising the party agenda," she said.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview yesterday, analysts said the changes have come at the right time and would help the party in realising all its targets.

A lecturer at the Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (Tudarco) Rachel Yusuph said the changes widen the member's representation in the party's decision making organs.

"The increase in number of members in NEC meetings assures effective representation of party members from both sides of the union, it also cements further the national union, peace and harmony," she said.

According to her, the increased number of NEC members will also help in making rational decisions since there will be a room for more people to express their opinions that in the end will be used in making proper final decisions.

For his part, a political analyst Mr Vincent Ndunguru commended the move by the party to start employing its regional secretaries for ideology and publicity.

He said the decision also aims to enhance efficiency on the party's operations from grassroots level as the positions will now be held by competent individuals.

"Having competent and qualified secretaries of ideology and publicity at regional level will help in reducing a workload of party's top officials since their roles will be carried out by these employees who will now be working full time," he said.

His views were in line with the opinion aired by the seasoned political analyst Goodluck Ng'ingo who said the constitutional amendment will bring changes within the party for future prosperity.

"It's a good decision to level a number of NEC members from mainland and Zanzibar," he said, noting that the decision has come at a right time when CCM has got new leaders who have been elected through democratic process.

Mr Ng'ingo also commended the decision of employing the party's regional secretaries for ideology and publicity, saying this will make the party vibrant at all levels.

"Since these staff will be working full time, they will help in making the branches and party wings vibrant throughout the year," he said.

Earlier, CCM Secretary General, Mr Daniel Chongolo noted that the amendment carried out emanated from recommendations made by the party's Central Committee in its various meetings.

Mr Chongolo outlined the objectives of carrying out the Constitutional amendments as including renewing the structure of the party, extending the scope of engagement of its members as well as strengthening democracy within the party and its various wings.