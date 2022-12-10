Malawi: Chakwera Vows to Stand With Chizuma On Graft Fight

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has renewed his commitment to stand with the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in her fight against corruption in Malawi.

Chakwera made the vow in Kasungu on Friday during the commemoration of Anti-Corruption Day and the launch of Umunthu anthem.

The President suspected that the police officers who raided Chizuma's home may have been cadets recruited by the previous administration and still serving in the police force.

"Today, Martha is still standing. In fact, I want to ask Martha to come here and stand beside me: This is Martha. She is my champion against corruption. Those of you who tried to intimidate her should know that you have failed. Those of you who tried to make her feel like she is alone should know that you have failed. This is a fight for all of us. So if you are ready to kill in order to destroy Malawi's future, then you should know that we are ready to die to save Malawi's future," said the President.

His sentiments come barely three days after a 'gang of police officers descended' on Chizuma's home in the dark of night and dragged her out of the city dressed in pyjamas as her children helplessly watched the assault on their mother.

Chakwera said the assault was designed to intimidate and humiliate the ACB boss.

"It was designed to show us that Malawi's corruption empire has infiltrated state institutions, which we already knew because the previous administration recruited its cadets into the state machinery for years, many of whom are hiding their colours. But today, the attack on Martha's home is being investigated, because even though Malawi's corruption empire has struck back at us, we are not afraid," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Malawi leader emphasized that there is nothing romantic about the fight against corruption, saying the fight against the vice entails a fight for "our very lives".

Chakwera further described the fight against corruption as dangerous, observing that 'those who have corrupted our system will not go quietly'.

"They will not lay down their weapons and simply surrender. They will not come here to this event and shake hands to make peace. They are against everything we stand for. They are determined to stop our efforts. They have vowed to use every means to make sure their dark empire survives, including violence and murder," he narrated.

Speaking earlier, Chizuma warned authorities in power that their positions and fame will not protect them from prosecution if they engage in corruption.

The ACB iron lady also warned politically-connected political that their connections will not protect them from prosecution and that they will be prosecuted.