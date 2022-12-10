South Africa: Ramaphosa Re-Election Almost Certain As ANC Top Brass Defer Adoption of Integrity Committee Report On Phala Phala

analysis

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) did not manage to even discuss the Phala Phala report but instead made a decision to include it in the party's organisational report which will be adopted during the national conference.

The ANC's conference will be held next week between the 16th and 20th of December where new leadership will be voted in.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe explained why the matter was not further discussed.

"One must say it was quite robust, dynamic as usual and we engaged on several issues as usual. We know one issue of interest is the issue of the Integrity Commission but this NEC resolved that the report of the IC would be included in the organisational report. In this instance we are seven days away from the conference. It is only fair and opportune that the IC report forms part of all reports which will be put before the conference," he said.

This allows ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to go ahead and contest for a second term while further discussions about the matter will only be discussed by the delegates who will be attending the conference.

The meeting which was held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto...