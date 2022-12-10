South Sudan: UK Sanctions Two South Sudan's Commissioners Over Crimes in Unity State

Juba, — The government of the United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two county commissioners in South Sudan's Unity State, the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) has learned.

The commissioners targetted by the UK are Koch County commissioner Gordon Koang Biel and Gatluak Nyang Hoth, who is the County Commissioner for Mayendit (Mayiandit).

The two commissioners have been accused of directing and overseeing rapes, beheadings, and other crimes in their counties.

Violence engulfed Unity State this year after Mayom County authority killed three rebel generals by firing squad and burned another general alive. The county officials said they carried out the punishment, alleging that rebels killed the commissioner of Mayom county.