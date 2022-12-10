Kenya: Uber Offers 30pc Discount to Passengers Traveling to Nairobi Street Festival

Nairobi — Uber has announced a 30 percent discount on trips to and from the inaugural Nairobi Festival taking place at the renovated Uhuru Park from December 12 - 17.

During the six-day event, dedicated Uber drop-off and pick-up zones will be available in specific areas at Uhuru Park.

"The festival is a celebration of all things that make up Nairobi culture and we're so proud to be a part of this vibrant and exciting event. Uber will focus on providing a stress-free mobility experience, ensuring Nairobians can connect with what they love most about Nairobi," said Imran Manji, Head of East Africa for Uber said Friday in Nairobi.

Manji expressed the commitment of the ride-hailing platform to working with regulators and policymakers, increasing flexible earning opportunities, and raising the bar on safety.

The inaugural festival, which plans to attract over 25,000 attendees, is aimed at not only showcasing talent but has the potential to increase revenue flow and business opportunities for participants.

On his part, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said that the festival will be used to showcase the life and culture of Nairobians including food, film, and fashion.

He pointed out that said that there exists a huge economic potential and great opportunities in having an annual festival.

"This is a true testament to the economic potential of having an annual festival and the opportunities the Nairobi Festival presents in catalyzing the creative economy in our city. As a County Government, we are very open and eager to partner with the private sector to make Nairobi work," he said.

Uber recently introduced two new products that are perfect for passengers traveling to and from the festival.

The first is Uber XL which is perfect for groups of up to 6 people and one of the most affordable ways to travel in the city.

The second is Chap Chap Share - a technology that matches a passenger with another passenger going in the same direction.