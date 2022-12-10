Uganda: How Unknown Gunmen Raided Police Station, Rescued Detained Colleagues

Police in Butambala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which unknown gunmen raided Kyabadaza police station and rescued two of their colleagues who had been earlier arrested.

According to the Katonga regional police spokesperson, ASP Lydia Tumushabe, at around 11pm, officers at the station got a disturbance call from the LC 3 Chairperson about two suspected cattle thieves on two motorcycles, who were on the verge of being lynched by the community at Kasule Ayanguwa village, Budde Subcounty in Butambala District.

A police team rushed to the scene and rescued the two suspected cattle thieves and took them into custody at Butambala police station.

"Moments after, a group of three men on a boda boda reached the scene at the village and started inquiring about what happened. They looked suspicious and the community threatened to arrest them, unaware that they were armed with a gun,"Tumushabe said.

"The suspects drew out their gun and shot at the residents gathered, killing two instantly. The deceased persons have been identified as, Kalyango Ibra and Nsubuga Peter."

According to the Katonga region police spokesperson, the three armed assailants then proceeded to Kyabadaza where they attacked the police officers on duty .

" A fire exchange occurred, which enabled the escape of suspects, including the two suspected cattle thieves. Although no officers were injured and guns lost, part of the offices got burnt."

Police say whereas the motive of the suspects is not yet known, a hunt for them has kicked off as well as gathering evidence from the crime scene where the two locals were shot dead by the assailants.

" In addition, our operational and intelligence teams have embarked on a mission to identify the attackers and ensure they are brought to book."