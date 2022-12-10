Africa: João Lourenço Meets With CAR, Seychelles and Zimbabwe Counterparts

10 December 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, met on Friday with his counterparts of the Central African Republics (CAR), Faustin Touadérada, of the Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, and of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The private meetings took place in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on the sidelines of the 10th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

On the same occasion, João Lourenço also received, in separate audiences, the Prime Minister of Gabon, Ms Rose Christiane Raponda, the Vice President of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua, and the British Baroness, Patricia Scotland.

Still on the sidelines of the summit, the Angolan statesman met as well with several ministers, who in Luanda headed delegations of their countries to the Summit of Heads of State of the OACPS, held Friday, in Luanda.

The officials made no statement to the press about the content of the meetings after the closure of the audiences granted to them by President João Lourenço.

