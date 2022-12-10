Africa: Kenya, Eritrea Agree to Abolish Visa Requirements

10 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenya and Eritrea have agreed to abolish visa requirements for their respective citizens.

The two countries believe the move will bolster bilateral relations, improve people-to-people ties besides entrenching regional integration.

In a meeting between President William Ruto and his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki, the two leaders also decided to cooperate in the African Union "in the spirit of Pan-Africanism".

Further, they agreed to cooperate and consult on regional integration and to safeguard regional peace, security and development in the Horn of Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.