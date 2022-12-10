Africa: Kenya, Eritrea Agree to Abolish Visa Requirements

Nairobi — Kenya and Eritrea have agreed to abolish visa requirements for their respective citizens.

The two countries believe the move will bolster bilateral relations, improve people-to-people ties besides entrenching regional integration.

In a meeting between President William Ruto and his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki, the two leaders also decided to cooperate in the African Union "in the spirit of Pan-Africanism".

Further, they agreed to cooperate and consult on regional integration and to safeguard regional peace, security and development in the Horn of Africa.