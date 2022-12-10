Morocco Make African History

Morocco became the first African nation to advance to a Fifa World Cup semi-final after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday night.

In a tournament of upsets, Morocco have been the biggest of them all - topping the group stages while beating Belgium before knocking out Spain in the round of 16.

Up next was the almighty task of taking Portugal, who had just beaten Switzerland by six goals to one.

However the Atlas Lions were not going to allow the Portuguese side the same amount of freedom.

Morocco are not only masters of defence but they are also one of the best at frustrating their opponents.

From the onset Portugal knew it was going to be near impossible to break down the Moroccan wall.

And Portugal certainly were not going to do it playing at the timid pace they set in the early stages.

Portugal passing the ball around without any intent - suiting the Moroccan game to a tee.

The North Africans have always relied on counter-attacks to get the better of the bigger sides they face, and it was a counter-attack that provided their moment of history.

Morocco launched a quick attack after absorbing one themselves, Yahia Attiyat Allah racing down the wing before delivering the perfect looping cross into the Portuguese box.

Fortunately for Morocco the Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa came rushing out and Youssef En-Nesyri was able to leap above him to put the ball into an empty net.

The thousands of Moroccan fans in the stadium and the millions more watching around the world went into a frenzy, realising the impossible now seemed very possible.

Only four other African sides had made it to this point of a World Cup, Morocco being the fifth and now the only to make it into the final four.

Portugal threw everything they had at the Moroccan defence but their record of only conceding one goal in Qatar stayed intact, and that was an own goal.

Morocco have relished the underdog status they have been given, going into every game without anything to lose - perhaps the very reason they continue to cause upset after upset.

Walid Regragui was only appointed Morocco boss three months before the showpiece and he became the first African manager to reach not only the quarter-final stage but now the semi-final too.

Morocco have without a doubt cemented their spot in football folklore.