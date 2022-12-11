Tunisia: Need to Overcome All Obstacles Preventing Women From Accessing Presitigious Positions

11 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — It is necessary to overcome all obstacles that prevent women from accessing prestigious positions in many sectors, said Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) Vice-President Hichem Loumi at a ceremony of awarding certificates to participants in the 2nd session of the Women's Entrepreneurship Development (WED) Programme, calling for the consecration of equality between men and women, according to an UTICA press release.

Forty Tunisian women entrepreneurs have received training in the field of women and entrepreneurship in three main areas: Leadership, rhetoric and control of competition.

Taking the floor, the representative of the Norwegian Labour Organisation indicated that the WED Programme launched in 2003, aims at empowering young Tunisian women to become successful business owners.

The programme has served about three thousand businesses in many African countries, including Tunisia, and will soon include Jordan, she added, pointing out that it seeks to network women-led businesses and build partnerships between various sectors.

