Tunisian Exceptional Archeological Pieces At Display Dec. 16-March 15 in Cordoba

11 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Heritage Institute (INP) is participating in an exhibition to be held in Cordoba, Spain, from December 16 to March 15, entitled: "Cordoba and the Christian Mediterranean, between Constantine and Justinian."

In this international event, some 200 archaeological works from several countries, including France, Italy, Great Britain, Spain and Tunisia, will be on display.

Among these works, the INP informs, are 42 exceptional Tunisian pieces from the Christian period from Carthage, Dougga and the region of Kasserine and Sidi Bouzid.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.