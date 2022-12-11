Tunisian Exceptional Archeological Pieces At Display Dec. 16-March 15 in Cordoba

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Heritage Institute (INP) is participating in an exhibition to be held in Cordoba, Spain, from December 16 to March 15, entitled: "Cordoba and the Christian Mediterranean, between Constantine and Justinian."

In this international event, some 200 archaeological works from several countries, including France, Italy, Great Britain, Spain and Tunisia, will be on display.

Among these works, the INP informs, are 42 exceptional Tunisian pieces from the Christian period from Carthage, Dougga and the region of Kasserine and Sidi Bouzid.