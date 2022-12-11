Tanzania: CCM - Why We Elected Ministers Into NEC

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has explained why the just-concluded internal elections saw different ministers being elected as members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), saying the move would drive effective implementation of the party's 2020-25 election manifestos.

The party argued that the elected ministers would be directly held accountable during the NEC meetings, since they would be part of the top decision-making organ.

Its chairperson, President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan underscored the significance of the ministers being elected as members of the NEC, arguing that it would ease implementation of the party's election manifestos.

Dr Samia remarked this on Thursday, during the second day of the 10th CCM National Congress that kicked off in Dodoma on Wednesday.

She made the statement shortly after receiving the party's report on overseeing the government in the execution of the manifestos, adding: " I would like to thank you very much ... many of the ministers here have been elected as members of the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) and they are here with us. Hence, they would be telling us the challenges arising when the government implementing the election manifestos."

Equally, the CCM national chairperson noted that in case something was not clear on the part of particular ministries, the responsible ministers, would directly offer explanation to the party.

"This is what it means for the party to hold the government accountable when demanding answers... and these are the reforms which I have brought to the party, you can see the advantages," President Samia pointed out.

On Wednesday evening, shortly after announcement of election results, former party's Secretary General Yusuph Makamba made similar explanation during an interview with journalists.

Mzee Makamba said the presence of the ministers in NEC will give huge room for the party to question the implementation of the party's manifestos.

"When they are in the NEC the ministers will explain better how they can execute the party's policies as well as give directions on how to improve and in case there are loopholes in implementing those policies," the then CCM Secretary General, Makamba added.

Mr Makamba explained that the ministers have the right to contest for the position, adding that minister-ship is not a permanent position.

"The minister-ship is a temporary position... you can have it today and in the same day evening, President Samia may revoke the appointment... so if they lose the positions, they will come to help the party, since CCM needs experts and competent people to help in supervising the government," he said.

Some of the ministers were elected as members of the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday during the 10th CCM National Congress, included the Information, Communications and Information Technology Minister Nape Nnauye (508), Minister for Energy, January Makamba (452), Minister for Mr Agriculture, Hussein Bashe (510), and Minister for Defence and National Service Innocent Bashungwa (720).

Others are Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba (450), Minister of State in the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government, Ms Angellah Kairuki (730), Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Dr Angelina Mabula (770) and Minister for Investment, Industry, and Trade Ashatu Kijaji (764).

In a related development, on Wednesday the party congress endorsed its Constitutional amendments as a move aimed at improving efficiency and increasing engagement in the party's top-level meetings.

During the occasion, CCM national Chairperson outlined the endorsed recommendation to increase the number of NEC members from the previous 15 seats in the mainland and Zanzibar to 20 for both sides.

Subsequently, the endorsement of the recommendation to increase the number of NEC members, where six women and 14 men have been elected as members representing the Isles side make a total of 20 seats.

Similarly in Tanzania mainland, 14 men and six women have been elected as the NEC members.