Casablanca — The Casablanca Stock Exchange started in good shape on Friday, its flagship index, the MASI, gaining 0.51% to 11,333.7 points (pts).

A few minutes after the opening, the MSI 20, which includes the 20 most liquid stocks, and the Casablanca ESG 10, a thematic index that calculates the performance of socially responsible companies, were up 0.55% to 918.76 pts and 0.4%, to 849.65 pts respectively.