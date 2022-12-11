Kenya: Tribunal On Cherera-Led Commissioners to Commence Hearings Dec 20

Nairobi — The tribunal that was formed by President William Ruto to probe four commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will proceed with its mandate despite the three resignations.

Speaking during the Status Conference On Friday, Justice Aggrey Muchelule ruled that the tribunal will start its proceedings on December 20.

He directed that the lead counsel has until Monday to serve all parties.

Commissioner Irene Masit is expected to file her responses by December 19,

Muchelule said the ex-IEBC commissioners will be investigated individually.

Juliana Cherera resigned from IEBC vice chairperson and commissioners Justus Nyang'aya and Francis Wanderi opted to resign rather than face the tribunal.