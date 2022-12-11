Kenya: President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya Arrives in Asmara

President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya arrives in Asmara in the evening hours of today, 9 December for a two-day official visit on the invitation of President Isaias Afwerki.

Upon arrival at Asmara International Airport, President William Ruto and his delegation were awarded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

The senior delegation of the Republic of Kenya comprises Mr. Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary, and Mr. Joseph Koli Nanok, Deputy Chief of Staff as well as senior Government officials and members of Parliament.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by Ministers and senior officials of Eritrea as well as Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya.

President Isaias Afwerki and President William Ruto will conduct discussions focusing on bilateral relations as well as regional developments.