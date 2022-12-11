Kenya: President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya Arrives in Asmara

9 December 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya arrives in Asmara in the evening hours of today, 9 December for a two-day official visit on the invitation of President Isaias Afwerki.

Upon arrival at Asmara International Airport, President William Ruto and his delegation were awarded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki.

The senior delegation of the Republic of Kenya comprises Mr. Aden Bare Duale, Cabinet Secretary, and Mr. Joseph Koli Nanok, Deputy Chief of Staff as well as senior Government officials and members of Parliament.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by Ministers and senior officials of Eritrea as well as Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya.

President Isaias Afwerki and President William Ruto will conduct discussions focusing on bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.