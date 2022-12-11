Angola With Potential for Blue Economy - Official

Luanda — Angola's potential in blue economy sector, particularly fisheries, was stressed on Friday by African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, Josefa Sacko.

"The blue economy represents the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic development, better livelihoods and jobs, and the health of the ocean ecosystem," Josefa Sacko has underlined.

Sacko was addressing the theme "The challenge of gender equality in the blue economy" at the "Forum on the participation of women in the blue economy".

The topic is included in the 10th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OEACP), held Friday in Luanda.

She spoke of the possibility for the country to take advantage of the blue economy to balance the diversification of the economy.

The official defended women empowerment throughout the value chain in order to join the process, ranging from fishing to sale process, as they are accounted for 27 percent in the fishing industry.

She said the summit will allow countries to align agendas, with stress to the climate issue and food security, hoping that the approaches will ensure the strengthening what is being done and accelerating ambitions.

On piracy, she said the AU has created centres of excellence in the five regions to work on maritime security and prevent the loss of money, currently estimated at 34 percent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the opening of the meeting, the Angolan minister for Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women (MASFAMU), Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, stressed the importance of the event in raising awareness about gender and responding to the needs of women's participation in issues involving the blue economy and climate change.

She said that the potential of women in boosting the economy of countries should be the focus on their empowerment as an efficient and safe way to ensure sustainable growth rates.

Women, she added, have played a leading role in the fight against some of the biggest environmental threats on the planet, from climate change to loss of biodiversity and pollution.

In the case of Angola, the official said, stress goes to the young environmentalist Fernanda René, who stands out as an example to be followed for her contribution to the environment, in the conservation of mangroves and flamingos.

The official recalled that the Angolan Government signed and ratified, at international and regional level, important Conventions related to women.

She referred to the Conventions about the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the Beijing Action Platform, the Maputo Protocol, the African Charter of Human and People's Rights, and the SADC Protocol about Gender and Development.

According to the official, these Conventions allowed the alignment of policies to guarantee women's Human Rights and to assure the Equity and Gender equality.

She said that the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the OACPS, in which Angola is expected to take over the presidency of the organisation, will crown the work that the country has been developing in recent years around the themes related to blue economy.