Tanzania: Tz Hailed for Winning T-20 Qualifiers

THE Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) has hailed the national men's team for the progression of the ICC Men's T20 Sub- Regional World Cup Qualifiers- Group B after winning the qualification series held in Rwanda.

The event was the first stage of the qualification pathway in the Africa region consisted of two sub-regional qualifiers.

According to the organisers, the top two teams from each event ( Sub- Regional A and B) will progress to the regional final.

The regional finals will be played in Namibia in 2023 whereby the top two sides in the regional final events will qualify for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Tanzania emerged the winners of the event on the Uhuru Day, December 9th this year and it was another milestone after their unbeaten run.

And TCA dedicated the trophy to all Tanzanians as they marked the special day in remembrance of independence struggle.

"We feel proud of you boys for your stunning performance," said the country's governing cricket body.

According to TCA' Vice Chairman, Shaheed Dhamani, the brave Tanzanian boys are expected to return home soon and focus on the next business.

Tanzania finished the qualifiers leading the table with 13 points from 7 matches alongside Nigeria who came second with the same record.

Mozambique followed with 10 points from 7 matches as Sierra Leone followed with eight points from the same number of matches.

Ghana had six points while Eswatini had 3 while Gambia had two and Cameroon finished tail enders with a point.