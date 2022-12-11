Tanzania: BRT Phase III Begins With Passenger Terminals Construction

THE implementation of the Third Phase of the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) Project has kicked off with contractor starting to construct passenger terminals at Mfugale Flyover and that of Chang'ombe junction.

The government has already acquired funds to enable the construction of phase III.

The government secured a 570. 6bn/- loan for the execution of BRT Phase III and IV, out of which 148.1 million US dollars is for Phase III and 99.9 million US dollars for Phase IV.

Phase III of the BRT project involves the construction of a 23.6km infrastructure project stretching from the Nyerere-Gongolamboto Road to City Centre and a section of the Uhuru Road from Tazara to Kariakoo-Gerezani.

An advert published in the 'Daily News' on Thursday by the contractor, Synohydro Corporation Limited, informed the motorists using the Nyerere road to observe road signs displayed on the road due to the ongoing construction works.

"Road users are advised to cautiously follow signs and divert to a temporary path alongside the main road to pave way for the construction to continue. Also give maximum cooperation to flagmen stationed at the roadsides," reads part of the advert.

The development comes as DART recently announced that about 920 additional Rapid transit buses will be imported to ply between the city centre and its suburbs.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the climax of a customer services week, recently DART's Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Eliphas Mollel said out of 920 expected new buses, 750 will be serving in the phase II route from Mbagala to the city centre.

The Other 170 will be used in phase I along Morogoro road.

Delving further, Dr Mollel said that Dar Rapid Transit buses are ferrying more than 200,000 passengers a day, a sign that such services were attracting many city dwellers, hence creativity to maintain quality transportation services can not in any way be avoided.