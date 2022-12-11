Kenya: World 800M Champion David Rudisha Unscathed Following Kajiado Plane Crash

Kajiado — World 800 meters champion David Rudisha was on Saturday involved in a plane crash at Imbirikani in Kajiado county.

Police and witnesses said Rudisha and other people who were in the light aircraft escaped unhurt.

Rudisha and his team were returning to Nairobi after attending Maasai Olympics which were held in Kimana area of Kajiado South subcounty.

The occasion which was graced by Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku is aimed at promoting wildlife conservation efforts.

Witnesses said one of the occupants was injured in the crash.

"All the occupants came out unhurt except one who was rushed to the hospital," a resident who arrived at the scene immediately after the crash said.

The residents believe the plane, registration number 5Y-BGJ, developed mechanical problems before it went down in a rocky terrain.

The incident comes just two days after wardens and Britons Mark Jenkins and his son were on Thursday, killed when a light aircraft they were flying in crashed within Tsavo National Park.

The two included the pilot, a former Kenya Wildlife Service warden, and his co-pilot.