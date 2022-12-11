Kenya: President Ruto Defends Proposal On Creation of Official Opposition Office

William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s seventy-seventh session, September 21, 2022.

Nyandarua — President William Ruto has defended his proposal on official opposition office creation saying it will keep the government accountable.

Speaking in Nyandarua County during an interdenominational church service Sunday, President Ruto said empowered opposition will ensure public resources are utilized properly by the government.

He however cautioned that although his government is ready to be rectified and told when it is not heading to the right trajectory, the process of doing so should be peaceful.

The Head of State has written to Parliament to consider introducing constitutional amendment Bills to set up the Office of Opposition Leader and Constituency Development Fund.