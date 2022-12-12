Africa: Star-Studded List of African Legends Join the 25th Anniversary of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Draw and Confederation Cup On Monday

A star-studded list of African football legends including former winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will colour Monday's much-anticipated draw.

Two draws will be conducted on Monday with the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup to kick-off proceedings at 13h00 Ciaro time (11h00 GMT) followed by TotalEnergies CAF Champions League at 14h00 Cairo time (12h00 GMT).

The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League draw will mark the 25th anniversary of CAF's most prestigious inter-club competition : the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, the first edition dating back to 1997.

You can follow the two draws live on CAF digital Platforms: YouTube, CAFONLINE.COM from 13h00.

To mark the special occasion, CAF has invited some of Africa's finest players including Angola's Flavio Amado, Tunisians Medji Traoui and Ayman Mathlouthi, Zambia's Christopher Katongo and Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak.

Voted best player in the Champions League in 2001 with Petro Atletico of Angola and three times winner of the same trophy with Egyptian giants Al Ahly (2005, 2006 and 2008), Flavio Amado will relieve a number of memories.

Tunisian Medji Traoui won the CAF Champions League as a player (2007) and coach (2018, 2019) with the same club: Esperance de Tunis. He is now in charge of the Egyptian side Al Masry.

Another Tunisian legend is Ayman Mathlouthi who won the CAF Champions League in 2007 and the CAF Confederation Cup in 2006 and 2015 with Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia). He also won the CHAN 2011 with Tunisia.

Ghizlane Chebbak, current champions of Africa in Women's Champions League with Moroccan club, ASFAR will also join the list. She was spart of the ASFAR team that won bronze in the CAF Women's Champions League in 2021 and gold medal in 2022.

In July, she was also part of the Moroccan team that won silver at the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Zambian striker Christopher Katongo won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Chipolopolo in 2012. He has played and scored goals for Green Buffaloes in CAF interclub competitions.

