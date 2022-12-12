Tanzania: Manufacturers Counselled on Good Business Environment

Manufacturers in the country have been urged to continue working closely with the government to improve the business environment to enhance the industrial sector's contribution to economic growth.

The Director of Industry Development in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Mr Christopher Mramba made the remarks at the annual Symposium of Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) held in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

"CTI has been one of the leading business associations in assisting the government to address some of the challenges affecting the business community in the Country.

Your valuable recommendations to improve trade related rules and regulations governing industrial development have contributed to a better business environment for industries to explore existing opportunities, expand and establish new ventures, I wish to inform you that the government is taking necessary measures to improve the business environment so that the manufacturing sector in the country can participate effectively in the domestic and international markets," he said.

He said some of the key reforms undertaken include the implementation of recommendations from the Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms to Improve Business Environment and several other interventions which seek to develop a roadmap towards a reduction in the cost of doing business.

He called upon all members to share their views on how to successfully implement responsible business practices adding that their input will form the basis for suggestions on remedial measures that the government will take to ensure that we achieve the much-anticipated goals of sustainable industrialisation and poverty alleviation in the country.

"I also wish to congratulate you for the work well done in organising this Symposium and for selecting a theme which seeks to inform members of the need for complying with the best practices and principles for sustainable industrial production.

The objective of this symposium is aligned with the government's development agenda which seeks to transform the country into a semi-industrialized economy characterized by increased contribution of the industrial sector in the growth of the country's economy," he said.

He told manufacturers to continue with production through technically and economically sound processes that minimise negative environmental impacts while conserving energy and natural resources.

The CTI Chairman Paul Makanza argued that Tanzanian manufacturers to use available local resources to produce various products the move he said will reduce the cost of their products and compete with those imported.

He said Tanzania is blessed with abundant natural resources which can be used to produce many products with the highest quality something that will help to reduce the dependence on importations of products.

"In this annual Symposium we look at what we do concerning (SDGs) to reduce poverty, and hunger and how we can reduce carbon in our daily activities and also we discussed how we can improve workers' welfare especially their working environment," he said

Mr Makanza said they also reminded to avoid child labour because many international companies cannot do business with a company that entertains child labour.

He thanked the government for implementing a blueprint to improve the business environment in the country and reduce some nuisance taxes and other bureaucratic procedures.

"We thank the ministry for the introduction of the blueprint department that identifies business challenges and work on them. As industrialists we see it as a good move we believe that because all our challenges are known they will be dealt with one by one because you can't solve them at once," he said