Ethiopia: News - Ethio-Russia Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting in Addis Discusses Trade, Economic, Scientific Cooperation

Addis Abeba — The 8th Ethiopia-Russia Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting kicked off on Tuesday in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The joint ministerial commission meeting will take place for three consecutive days and will "touch upon cooperation between the two nations regarding economic, scientific, technical, social and trade related issues," MoFA added.

The opening of meeting was attended by high level delegates from the two countries, including Evgeniy Petrov, Head of the Federal Agency for Subsoil Use of the Russian Federation, who is the head of the delegation, and Belete Mola (PhD), Minister of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Belete said that Ethiopia and Russia have long standing and historical relations that passed test of times. "Since ancient times, people of our two great countries' have enjoyed spiritual and cultural ties that served as foundation for excellent friendship that flourished over years," MoFA quoted him as saying.

On his part, Mr Petrov expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and the delegation adding that the "ties between the two countries have always been based on mutual interest, solidarity and friendship," MoFA said.

Last week, Russia has announced its desires to increase cooperation with Ethiopia in the fields of digitalization, information network security and digital skills. Maxim Parshin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, further pledged that Russia will cooperate with the Ethiopian government in improving electronic government services, digital skills, information network security and similar other areas.

Ethiopia and Russia are already working together in various areas of cooperation, including in the fields of science, technology and innovation and security, among others.

In February this year, a Russian navy delegation paid a working visit to the Ethiopian Navy General Directorate's office and met with senior officials, including the Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Navy, Commodore Walatsa Wacha. During the visit, an agreement has been reached with the Russian Federation Navy to work together in various fields of training to benefit Ethiopia from its experiences of the Russian navy units. AS