Kenya: Legislators Calls for Improvement of National Government Constituency Development Fund Kitty

Murang'a — A section of legislators have underscored development achievements which have been realized through National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

The MPs who visited Kiharu Constituency on Saturday to learn how to use labour based approach in implementing projects averred that people at grassroots can testify how they have benefited with developments done by NG-CDF.

They observed that the Kitty should be improved to enable more functions be undertaken by the NG-CDF.

Currently NG-CDF caters supports education and security with the MP who were hosted by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro saying they will champion to see that the funds are prudently utilized once they are released by the treasury.

On his part Markwet west MP Timothy Kipchumba praised the works which have been achieved through NG-CDF saying the legislators are working to ensure the kitty is entrenched in the law.

He lauded the labour based model of doing development works since it saves money and ensures attainment of quality works.

achieve a lot with little allocated funds," stated Kipchumba.

Ndindi Nyoro said the NG-CDF can be improved if more functions are factored in the kitty challenging his counterparts to prudently utilize the money for better services to the electorate.

He narrated how the labour based model has helped me to renovate and put tiles to all 112 primary schools in his constituency.

He said MPs can strive to improve the lives of their constituents by ensuring NG-CDF is well utilized, condemning incidents of corruption associated with the kitty.

Other MPs presented included Mary Waithera (Maragua), Duncan Maina (Nyeri town), Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis) and Kitilai ole Ntutu (Narok South). - Kna