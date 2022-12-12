Kenya: Legislators Calls for Improvement of National Government Constituency Development Fund Kitty

11 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Murang'a — A section of legislators have underscored development achievements which have been realized through National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

The MPs who visited Kiharu Constituency on Saturday to learn how to use labour based approach in implementing projects averred that people at grassroots can testify how they have benefited with developments done by NG-CDF.

They observed that the Kitty should be improved to enable more functions be undertaken by the NG-CDF.

Currently NG-CDF caters supports education and security with the MP who were hosted by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro saying they will champion to see that the funds are prudently utilized once they are released by the treasury.

On his part Markwet west MP Timothy Kipchumba praised the works which have been achieved through NG-CDF saying the legislators are working to ensure the kitty is entrenched in the law.

He lauded the labour based model of doing development works since it saves money and ensures attainment of quality works.

achieve a lot with little allocated funds," stated Kipchumba.

Ndindi Nyoro said the NG-CDF can be improved if more functions are factored in the kitty challenging his counterparts to prudently utilize the money for better services to the electorate.

He narrated how the labour based model has helped me to renovate and put tiles to all 112 primary schools in his constituency.

He said MPs can strive to improve the lives of their constituents by ensuring NG-CDF is well utilized, condemning incidents of corruption associated with the kitty.

Other MPs presented included Mary Waithera (Maragua), Duncan Maina (Nyeri town), Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis) and Kitilai ole Ntutu (Narok South). - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.