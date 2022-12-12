Kenya: Ichung'wa Says Creation of Official Opposition Office Not 'Sweet Deal' or 'Handshake'

11 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nyandarua — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa now says the proposal to amend the Constitution and create the office of the Official Opposition is meant to strengthen democracy and is not a sweet deal or a handshake.

Speaking in Nyandarua County during an interdenominational church service attended by President William Ruto Sunday, Ichung'wa said the move will ensure the government is properly held into account.

He further reiterated that Members of Parliament will carefully consider the proposals, initiate public participation and do the right thing to ensure Kenyans are well served by the Kenya Kwanza government

President Ruto has written to Parliament to consider introducing constitutional amendment Bills to set up the Office of Opposition Leader and Constituency Development Fund.

