Kenya: Rihanna's Best Selling Fenty Eau De Parfum is Now Available in Kenya

Rihanna's Fenty Eau de Parfum - A deeply intimate fragrance that's complex, vibrant, raw, spicy and sweet all at once is now available in the Kenyan market. The scent officially launched in 2021 and immediately sold out, made a triumphant return in December of the same year, only to sell out again.

The perfume is inspired by memories and places Rihanna continues to cherish throughout her life, including her hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados, Grasse, France, New York and others. She hand-selected key notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine and Bulgarian rose in the world's fragrance capital, Grasse, France, alongside world-renowned LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud to create a sensual warm floral experience.

A true embodiment of Rihanna, the bottle was designed to fit perfectly in her hand and represents a harmonious balance of femininity and masculinity, vintage and modern, with its curved body and beautiful amber-brown shade.