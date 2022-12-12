Ethiopia: News - UK Pledges Full Support to Ethiopia's "Path to Recovery", Urge International Community to Rally Behind

Addis Abeba — UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly who is paying a working visit to Ethiopia to observe the improvements of humanitarian aid in the war-stricken northern part of the country said, "Ethiopia can rely on UK's full support in its path to recovery and the international community must also get behind these efforts".

"The peace agreement signed in Ethiopia last month is bringing to an end two years of a conflict which caused immense suffering for the people of Ethiopia," the secretary said.

In a press release it sent to Addis Standard, the UK Embassy in Addis Abeba said that the foreign secretary has paid a visit to Afar and saw trucks set off to deliver UK aid to parts affected by drought and conflict.

According to the press release, the UK has previously led calls for a restoration of full aid access to Tigray, with millions cut off during the devastating two-year conflict.

The UK is preparing to provide further support for Ethiopia's peace process and longer-term reforms to promote peace, justice and economic reform, it added.

The Foreign Secretary recognizes that there is more to be done. That's why he's rallying the international community, ensuring support for the peace deal and more humanitarian aid to deliver health, water, hygiene and nutrition for the 28.6 million people in need of assistance according to the press release.

The UK funded trucks carrying aid have been reaching Tigray, following a vital peace agreement made possible by effective international diplomacy, it stated.

After meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the secretary also promised the Ethiopian government that this is a symbolic moment which paves the way for a stronger future partnership, delivering lasting peace and safety, with an international community focused on saving Ethiopian lives. AS