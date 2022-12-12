Kenya: Two Boys Seriously Injured After Object They Were Playing With Exploded

Narok — Two boys escaped death narrowly after an objected, suspected to be a bomb, exploded while they were playing with it at Maji Moto ward in Narok South Sub County.

Area Deputy County Commissioner Felix Kisalu said the two blood brothers, Thomas Oloishuro aged 12 years and Raphael Kunkuru, aged 6 were grazing their father's goats and out of curiosity accidentally detonated an abandoned bomb.

The bomb exploded and left them with serious injuries.

They were rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

"The two boys mainly suffered eye and leg injuries but are recuperating well at the hospital," Kisalu said.

The deputy county commissioner said local sources indicate that there are other undetonated ordinances in the area since it was a military training field in the 1980's.

He warned residents to stay away from any suspicious metallic or military ordinance sighted in the area and instead report such to the relevant authorities immediately.

Kisalu confirmed that officers from the nearby Kenya Air Forces at Narok West Sub County have been alerted to send combing and detonation units in the area.

"The scene has been secured awaiting arrival of bomb experts," he said, while asking the residents to be calm as investigations in the matter continue. - Kna