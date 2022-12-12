Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - City Police Says Seven People Injured in Bomb Explosion in Lemi Kura District of Addis Abeba

Addis Abeba — Addis Abeba Police announced that seven people were injured when a bomb exploded on the balcony of a grocery store in Lemi Kura sub-city, district (Woreda) 9 of the capital Addis Abeba on Thursday 07 December.

The explosion occurred at around 9:00 PM local time in a grocery called "We Care", the city police said, adding that the inured victims were receiving medical treatment while investigations into the explosion are ongoing.

The city police recalled recent seizure of various weapons brought into Addis Abeba as part of its efforts to control illegal arms trafficking. "There are anti-peace forces that are losing sleeps when the city spends days and nights peacefully" the police said without mentioning who the "anti-peace forces" are.

The police cautioned residents "should realize that these anti-peace forces will not hesitate to destroy our peace and therefor should continue to cooperate with the security agencies, alertly protecting neighborhoods and exposing the perpetrators." In particular, the police earned that institutions that provide services should pay attention to security and inspection works for the sake of common security.

The city police also advised residents to use toll-free number 991 and 011-1-11-01-11 to provide as well as receive information from the police. AS