Kenya: Constitutional Ammendement Must Be Subjected to Referendum, Orengo and MPs

Siaya — Siaya governor, James Orengo led the elected leaders in Siaya in accusing President William Ruto of trying to sneak in constitutional amendments using parliament to serve his selfish interests.

Orengo and legislators Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and Samuel Atandi (Alego / Usonga) said though the calls for constitutional amendments were welcome, the matter must be subjected to the referendum as is dictated to by the current constitution, adding that parliament was not the best avenue for such changes.

The leaders were speaking at Ruma primary school grounds in Rarieda constituency during a thanksgiving prayer for the election of Otiende Amollo as the area MP.

Orengo said that history has it that the same avenue was used to change the Lancaster constitution hence messing up the country's governance after independence.

The Siaya governor at the same time challenged president Ruto to tell Kenyans why a sudden change of heart about constitutional changes while he was opposed to the Building bridges Initiative (BBI) that had all the changes that he was now championing.

Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo said the changes that president Ruto was proposing will affect the composition of parliament hence they will have to be subjected to referendum.

Otiende Amollo said that though the proposals were good, Kenyans must look at them with a pinch of salt adding that the amendments must not be done at the whims of an individual.

Alego / Usonga legislator, Samuel Atandi accused the president of hiding under the pretext of creation of the office of the leader of opposition while his real intentions were to amend the constitution and change the term limits to enable him stay in power for long. - Kna