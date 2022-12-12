Sudan: Protest Against Roadside Shootings Causes School Closures in North Darfur

Kabkabiya — School classes were suspended on Sunday following protests to condemn the murder of a father and his son by shooters in Kabkabiya, North Darfur, on Saturday.

Large demonstrations took place from the Kabkabiya Grand Market to the house of the director of Kabkabiya locality. The protesters reportedly threw stones at several government vehicles, including vehicles owned by the director of the locality, the chief of police, and a local community leader.

The Kabkabiya Security Committee decided to suspend school classes for a period of three days.

On Friday afternoon, Mohamedein Younes and his son were killed, and a third person was injured north of Kabkabiya. The victims were returning to the town on a tuk-tuk, when armed men riding on two motorcycles intercepted them, shot at them, and fled.

A source told Radio Dabanga that there may be vengeful motives behind the attack because the attackers did not take anything from the victims.

Over the past two months, three others have been killed in similar incidents. "The police did not move to persecute the attackers or provide protection for the people living in the area," he said.

Military forces in seven vehicles arrived in the town on Saturday afternoon, the source added, "so that matters do not get out of control and turn into an ethnic conflict."

On Sunday, the director and the security committee of Kabkabiya locality met with native administration leaders in the area. They ordered "all parties to disperse" and "all police and other security forces to carry out their role in maintaining security and restoring stability."

A delegation of the UN Security Council Committee of Experts arrived in the capital of North Darfur, El Fasher, last week. Following a meeting with the delegation, the governor of North Darfur, Gen Nimr Abdelrahman, said that they discussed the challenges of transitional justice, lack of impunity in the region, security conditions with neighbouring countries, in addition to the challenges of the agricultural season and collection of weapons.