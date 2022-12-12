Kenya: Section of Nairobi Jubilee Delegates Question Status With Azimio Coalition

Nairobi — A section of Jubilee delegates hailing from Nairobi have raised issues over the status of their relationship with Azimio La Umoja One Kenya.

The delegates who held a press briefing in Nairobi are pushing for the party to exit the Raila Odinga-led coalition within the next 14 days.

Led by former Jubilee candidate for Makadara constituency Mark Ndungú who was formally endorsed as the new chairman of the party, they cited political deceit and selfishness.

"We want to leave Azimio because people from ODM feel like Azimio is their entity and they actually don't consult Jubilee Leaders," Ndungu said.

"They have frustrated Jubilee leaders in Nairobi and we are not aware of the coalition agreement. In fact we are not respected in Azimio coalition," he stated.

The leaders mentioned that they have collected more than 10 signatures to push the Intiative for Jubilee Party to cut ties with Azimio coalition.

They outlined series of events where the Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta led party has been shortchanged in sharing of plum positions within the coalition.

The leaders are irked by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna whom they said has belittled the party openly with total disregard of the coalition's Union.

"Sifuna must respect Jubilee and stop insulting us.You insulted our SG Kioni calling him a liar but we want to tell you, you (ODM) are the biggest conmen," he stated.

This is even as they insisted that they will not participate in the halted public consultation staged by Odinga saying it will hurt the businesses in the city.

"We will not be used this time round.Let Raila take demonstrations to Ugenya or Kisumu. We will not accept demonstrations in Nairobi," he said.

The delegates from Nairobi thanked President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua for appointing former president Uhuru Kenyatta a peace leader in war torn DRC.

"We will not attend their meeting. Let the President William Ruto administration deliver on their mandate they got office the other day," Ndungu noted.