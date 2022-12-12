Sudan Doctors - 50+ Injured As Dec 8 Marches of the Millions Suppressed

Demonstrators take to the streets in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum (file photo).

Khartoum / Omdurman / Port Sudan — More than 50 protesters were wounded during the Marches of the Millions in Khartoum and Omdurman on Thursday, according to a field report on Friday by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) say that 54 demonstrators were injured, 47 in Khartoum, and seven in Omdurman.

Four demonstrators were injured by vehicles belonging to security forces. Four protesters sustained eye injuries caused by rubber bullets. Six others had head wounds after they were hit by tear gas canisters, the doctors reported.

The Emergency Lawyers strongly condemned the government forces' use of excessive repression in confronting the December 8 protest marches.

The activist lawyers group reported on Friday that they had immediately started procedures for the release on bail of a number of demonstrators detained in Khartoum on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, The CCSD reported that an eastern Sudanese protester died of a serious wound sustained in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, during the October 25 Marches of the Millions. El Tayeb Babakir (17) was hit by a tear gas canister in the neck which fractured his second cervical vertebra.