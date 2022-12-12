Rwanda: Cycling - Uhiriwe, Mwamikazi Crowned Human Rights Race Champions

Riders Espoir Uhiriwe and Djazilla Mwamikazi were Saturday, December 10, crowned champions of the Human Rights race held in Gisagara, Southern Province.

The race is organized annually by Gisagara District in partnership with Rwanda Cycling Federation as part of the celebration of the International Human Rights Day.

This year's race was held under the theme 'sports is a human right' and only brought together junior riders, male and female, from over 10 cycling teams.

Uhiriwe, a cycling prospect who rides for Nyabihu Cycling Team, won gold in the men juniors' race after clocking two hours 15 minutes and 30 seconds (2h15'30") in 77.4km.

He overcame stiff competition from Nyabihu Cycling Team's Phocas Nshimiyimana and Emmanuel Niyonkuru of Kayonza Young Stars who gave him a hard time in the last kilometer of the race which was shaped by a sprint that ended with the trio reaching the finish line with the same time only for the photo finish to decide Uhiriwe as the winner of the race.

Meanwhile, Mwamikazi of Les Amis Sportifs won the women juniors race after covering the same distance (77.4km) in two hours 36 minutes and 34 seconds (2h36'34").

She won the race in a comfortable manner as Charlotte Iragena of Bugesera Cycling Team reached the finish line 21 second later while Iragena's teammate Aline Uwera completed the podium with 2 minutes 49 seconds behind the winner.

The champions in men and women categories were each give cash prizes worth Rwf150,000 while the first runners-up walked away with Rwf100,000.

The second runners-up took home Rwf80,000 each.