Rwanda: Construction of Rwf122 Billion Stalled Muvumba Dam to Begin in 2023

The construction of Muvumba multi-purpose dam, which will cost €121.5 million (Rwf122b), could start in June next year, project developers have promised.

The project, whose design started in 2015 is yet to mature due to different setbacks including a lack of financing and the upgrading of dam designs.

Now, according to Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB), the project has got €121.5 million from the African Development Bank (AFDB).

The New Times has learnt that, last month, the African Development Bank (AfDB) technical team visited Rwanda to discuss reviewing the programme, implementation progress, addressing any outstanding issues, and agreeing on the way forward.

Yared Michael, the Coordinator for Muvumba Multipurpose Water Resources Development project, said that the construction of the dam could start in the middle of next year since plans to get a contractor are in advanced stages after completing designs revision.

"The design review was supposed to take eight months but it lasted one year from July 2021 to July 2022 because there was a substantial design change," he said.

Initially, the Muvumba multipurpose dam project was expected be 30.5 metres high and supply 35 million cubic metres of water, water for irrigation on 7, 380 ha to cope with drought and water for 16 reservoirs for livestock in Nyagatare district.

The project will also generate electricity.

However, after reviewing the designs, the capacity of the dam was increased. The hydropower station is expected to generate 6.94 GWh annually, an increase from 5 GWh.

The dam was envisaged to supply about 24,000 cubic metres per day of water but after design upgrading, this has increased to 50,000 cubic metres per day to 300, 000 people in the areas of Karangazi, Rwimiyaga and Nyagatare in addition to livestock use.

The command area of the irrigation scheme is estimated to increase from 7, 380 hectares to 8,800 hectares covering Tabagwe, Gatunda, Karama, Rukomo, Nyagatare, Rwempasha, Musheri and Rwimiyaga sectors.

"There is also a reservoir for the fishery," he said adding fish production could increase.

"Since July 2022, after completing the design review, we started the procurement process to seek a contractor," he said.

He said the procurement has to be conducted in two phases including pre-qualification and final qualification.

"Pre-qualification phase will end in December this year. By June next year, construction could start after securing the contractor," he said.

Asked about the number of bidders for the dam construction, he said, "There are many," without disclosing the number and further added that with the initial design, expropriation had been completed.

However, regarding the reviewed and upgraded design, he said there will be additional expropriation work.

"There are additional areas for the dam and area for a water reservoir for livestock," he said.

He said 260 jobs could be created by the project annually.

"The project will be complete by 2027 if it goes well," he said.

Dry spells bite farmers as water supply projects stall

Gahiga Gashumba, Chairperson of Nyagatare Dairy Farmers' Union with 3,325 livestock keepers told The New Times that their milk production usually decline by about 70 per cent because of drought.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Rwanda Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have learnt that the project has a component to supply water to livestock keepers. This is timely because we were losing 70 per cent of milk production due to a lack of water for our cows. We also need water for irrigating forage in pastures," he said.

He said that a small hydropower is also needed to power milking machines.

"If you have 300 cows you need milking machines," he said.

He said the project should help increase milk production to supply the awaited milk powder plant that is under construction in Nyagatare District.

Inyange Industries is setting up a Rwf30 billion powdered milk factory in Nyagatare District that will require 500,000 litres or 500 tonnes of milk per day or 180,000 tonnes per year. It will have an annual capacity to produce 14,000 tonnes or 14 million kilogrammes of milk powder and 5,460 tonnes of fat.