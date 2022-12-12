Rwanda: Kigali - Bar Assault Suspects to Be Arraigned in Court

Three suspects arrested last week in connection to the case of a truck driver they allegedly beat to death in broad daylight at a roadside bar in Kigali now face prosecution.

The deceased, Emmanuel Muhizi, is said to have succumbed to injuries after he was beaten in a bar in Kabuga, a Kigali suburb.

According to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, the institution handed over the case to National Public Prosecution Authority on December 5.

Images of the attack circulated on social media sites, sparking outrage--also because the photos suggested there were onlookers.

In one of the photos, Muhizi was seen being strangled by two men, while in another he was roughed up as he lay on the ground. He died on the day of the assault, November 28.

The suspects were identified as Elie Ahishakiye, the manager of the bar in question, Jean-Claude Habiyaremye, a bouncer, and Juvenal Nshizimpumpu, a security guard.

Murangira told The New Times during preliminary investigations that the suspects admitted to beating the victim claiming it was an act of revenge after Muhizi and his friend, identified as Arthur Niyonsenga, allegedly assaulted a friend of the incarcerated trio back in August.

While Niyonsenga was reportedly apprehended for the alleged August offence, Muhizi is said to have gotten away with it.

The prosecution is expected to examine the case before submitting it to the court for the pre-detention hearing.

Upon conviction, the suspects may face 15 to 20 years imprisonment, with a fine of up to Rwf 7, 000,000.