Rwanda, Nepal to Sign Air Service Agreement

Rwanda and Nepal are expected to sign an air service agreement to operate flights connecting both countries, according to media reports.

The agreement will be under the liberal skies policy which Nepal has adopted, according to officials.

It includes a provision for code sharing, such as third-country code share, where airlines of both countries can partner with other airlines to facilitate services to each other's markets.

Mukesh Dangol, an official at the Tourism Ministry of Nepal, told The Kathmandu Post that this follows a proposal from Rwanda Civil Aviation Industry to establish air links between both countries to strengthen tourism and trade.

Rwanda will be the second African country, after Egypt, to sign an air service agreement with Nepal.

As of April this year, Rwanda had signed a bilateral air service agreement with 107 countries -- 49 in Africa, 24 Europe, 19 Middle East and Asia and 15 in the Americas.

Both developing countries have established a diplomatic foundation with the appointment of Jacqueline Mukangira, Rwanda's first ambassador to Nepal in 2021.