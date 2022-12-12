Rwanda: Fashion Designers to Launch Festival, Museum

Local fashion brand, Ibisazi Designers, in collaboration with visual artist Thicien Niyigena founder of Arthicien, have organised a second edition of their traditional event dubbed 'Imitongero cheers for fears' that aims at reminding Rwandans of their past in terms of fears related to cultural beliefs and rituals.

After the success of its first edition that kicked off last year on December 18 at Indiba Arts Space in Kimihurura, they are bringing back the festival that will see the launch of a new museum.

The event will take place on December 29, in Kamonyi District. Entrance is free.

Talking to The New Times, Emmanuel Ndiratuma, co-founder of Ibisazi Designers said that their aim is to remind Rwandans of their past tradition beliefs, their purpose, and why they referred to those rituals but especially to educate the young generation about their tradition. The event also seeks to spread an encouraging message among the Rwandan community to embrace their culture and learning from its best.

"We named our festival ' Imitongero cheers for fears' because the name identifies what we have been preparing to showcase to people and bases on our aim of reminding our fellow Rwandans of some of the highlights that made our culture seem scary," he says.

He highlighted that a country without its own culture disappears,' and that's why we call on all Rwandans to cherish their culture and teach it to the young generation.

"Rwandans should embrace their culture despite the fact that we are integrating into the modern world. Some people have a tendency to disregard our tradition or to adopt others, but our tradition is still relevant since it helps Rwandans come together," he explained.

Ibisazi Designers Nyabyo is a local fashion brand founded in 2018 by Emmanuel Ndiratuma and Frederic Niyongabo inspired by where they come from.