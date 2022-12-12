Rwanda: Mukabalisa Re-Elected Liberal Party President

11 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Donatille Mukabalisa, Speaker of Parliament, was on Sunday, December 11 re-elected as the president of the Liberal Party (PL).

She was re-elected for her second term during the party's ordinary congress where members of the political party discussed different agendas including Ndi Umunyarwanda and qualities of a good politician.

Addressing the congress, Mukabalisa commended the cordial working environment between political parties legally accepted in Rwanda that has yielded good results in building the country, "we all work for the same people."

Mukabalisa told the members that they need to assess the character and discipline they carry in their different leadership positions.

"We need to work together, take firm actions...while putting first the Rwandan spirit as a covenant and power to achieve the target of becoming a developed country, without division and hate," she noted.

Going forward, she said the party will focus on playing its role in national development and getting stronger as a political party.

Mukabalisa was previously elected president of the party in 2016, replacing the Protais Mitali after he was dismissed over misappropriation of party finances.

