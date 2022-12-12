Tanzania: Mwinyi to Receive Grand Reception From CCM in Zanzibar

11 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — CCM's newly-elected National Vice-Chairperson, President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, is today set to receive grand reception from party's members in Zanzibar.

Dr Mwinyi and other leaders were elected during the party's 10th National Congress which ended on Thursday this week in Dodoma.

The party, in Zanzibar, said it has prepared 'big welcoming' event for Dr Mwinyi as new Vice-Chairperson for the party in the Isles following party's election held this week in Dodoma.

CCM's Publicity and Ideology Secretary in Zanzibar, Ms Catherine Peter Nao, said at the press conference on Friday that the reception will be during the arrival of Dr Mwinyi today.

She said: "We have decided to organise a grand reception for Mwinyi because he is the first youngest leader to hold the highest CCM position in Zanzibar."

Ms Nao said the reception would be decorated by entertainments involving popular artists led by Nasibu Abdul Juma, alias Diamond Platnumz.

The Unguja Urban District Commissioner Mr Rashid Simai Msaraka, congratulated the Union President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, Dr Mwinyi, and other elected leaders in the party for being trusted to hold different positions in the ruling political party- CCM.

Mr Msaraka said: "We consider Dr Mwinyi as young because he was born after the 1964 revolution. We ask everyone to turn-out in big numbers for the reception."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.