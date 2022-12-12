Tanzania: Mwinyi to Receive Grand Reception From CCM in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — CCM's newly-elected National Vice-Chairperson, President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, is today set to receive grand reception from party's members in Zanzibar.

Dr Mwinyi and other leaders were elected during the party's 10th National Congress which ended on Thursday this week in Dodoma.

The party, in Zanzibar, said it has prepared 'big welcoming' event for Dr Mwinyi as new Vice-Chairperson for the party in the Isles following party's election held this week in Dodoma.

CCM's Publicity and Ideology Secretary in Zanzibar, Ms Catherine Peter Nao, said at the press conference on Friday that the reception will be during the arrival of Dr Mwinyi today.

She said: "We have decided to organise a grand reception for Mwinyi because he is the first youngest leader to hold the highest CCM position in Zanzibar."

Ms Nao said the reception would be decorated by entertainments involving popular artists led by Nasibu Abdul Juma, alias Diamond Platnumz.

The Unguja Urban District Commissioner Mr Rashid Simai Msaraka, congratulated the Union President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, Dr Mwinyi, and other elected leaders in the party for being trusted to hold different positions in the ruling political party- CCM.

Mr Msaraka said: "We consider Dr Mwinyi as young because he was born after the 1964 revolution. We ask everyone to turn-out in big numbers for the reception."