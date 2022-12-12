Tanzania: President Pardons 1,631 Inmates

President Samia Suluhu has pardoned 1,631 prisoners from different correctional facilities across the country as part of the 61 union anniversary.

The Head of State normally pardons some inmates during the celebrations of the Union marked every April 26 and Independence anniversaries on December 9.

A statement released by the Minister of Home Affairs, Engineer Hamad Masauni on Saturday, said 101 prisoners released on Saturday while the other 1,530 will remain in prison serving the remaining part of their sentences.

According to the statement, the presidential pardon will involve prisoners with mental illness and those who are unable to work.

The minister added that other beneficiaries of the presidential amnesty are prisoners that have been in jail for 15 years, those under detention, prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and have served that sentence for 20 years or more.

"Prisoners covered under the presidential amnesty include those that have served over a quarter of their jail terms and who were jailed before 10th September, 2022,"read part of the statement.