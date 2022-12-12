Tanzania: President Pardons 1,631 Inmates

11 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu has pardoned 1,631 prisoners from different correctional facilities across the country as part of the 61 union anniversary.

The Head of State normally pardons some inmates during the celebrations of the Union marked every April 26 and Independence anniversaries on December 9.

A statement released by the Minister of Home Affairs, Engineer Hamad Masauni on Saturday, said 101 prisoners released on Saturday while the other 1,530 will remain in prison serving the remaining part of their sentences.

According to the statement, the presidential pardon will involve prisoners with mental illness and those who are unable to work.

The minister added that other beneficiaries of the presidential amnesty are prisoners that have been in jail for 15 years, those under detention, prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and have served that sentence for 20 years or more.

"Prisoners covered under the presidential amnesty include those that have served over a quarter of their jail terms and who were jailed before 10th September, 2022,"read part of the statement.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.