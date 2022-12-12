Tanzania: Embrace Quality to Compete With Imported Products, Industrialists Told

THE Fair Competition Commission (FCC) has urged industrialists to prioritise the issue of quality of their products that could compete with imported products.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Friday, shortly after visiting various pavilions at the climax of the 7th Tanzania Industrial Products Exhibition held at the Sabasaba grounds along Kilwa Road in Dar es Salaam, the FCC Director General, Mr William Erio, underlined that in order to compete with imported products as well as penetrating into regional and international market the issue of good quality was key.

"We still have challenges in the area of product appearance for our local products... Producers should look at the designs of our products and even on how they pack (packaging) which is also very important in the market and strengthening competition with other imported ones," he said.

In particular, FCC Director General encouraged manufacturers of local industrial products to ensure that they produce goods that meet quality standards to attract consumers.

In a related development, he asked the manufacturers of local products to work closely with the FCC to ensure that counterfeit products do not enter the local market.

FCC boss further assured of continued efforts to empower local manufacturers who wanted to expand their capital through joint ventures to increase production and develop their business.

"If a local manufacturer wants to expand the capital or introduce new technology and already has an investor to cooperate with... he or she can come to the FCC and we will help him or her how to go about it," he said.

Explaining the reasons for the FCC participation in the exhibition, Mr Erio noted that the commission has participated to ensure that its duties are implemented constitutionally, including promoting and protecting fair competition in trade and protecting consumers from unfair and misleading market conduct.