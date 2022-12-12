Tanzania: Mwanza Emphasizes on Tree Planting to Address Climate Change

11 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ally Mayala

Mwanza — Mwanza  Regional Administrative Secretary (RAC), Mr Balandya Elikana, has urged residents to plant more trees in efforts to curb climate change effects.

He argued that planting tree is the best way to address climate change effects, including global warming and drought that undermine agriculture production.

Mr Elikana made the statement during the commemoration of Independence Day marked on December 9.

He said to realize the vision of restoring the vegetation, every district in Mwanza have to plant 1.5 million trees.

"We need to have collaborative efforts to mitigate climate changefor us to prosper in agricultural production and enhance industrial economy," Mr Elikana hinted.

Ms Debora Ezekiel, senior member of the Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), pointed out that an increased number of women in politics was a result of independence and maturity of Tanzania's democracy in Africa and across the world.

Ms Ezekiel said observance to gender equity in all areas of national development including protection of environment and its natural resources will help the country to attain Sustainable Development Goals, thus mitigating poverty which is one of the country enemies.

