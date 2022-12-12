Africa: FIFA World Cup Semi-Final Eve Kicks Off With "Be Active - Bring the Moves" Public Event to Celebrate Health for All

press release

Universal Health Coverage Day (12 December) will be celebrated alongside the Scoring 4 the Goals campaign taking place on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with a dance and music showcase event on the main stage at the FIFA Fan Zone, Doha (7pm start).

Award-winning Rwandan choreographer Sherrie Silver; singer of hit song I Like To Move It; The Mad Stuntman; and WHO Goodwill Ambassadors champion footballer Didier Drogba and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker to feature in event.

FIFA, the World Health Organization, the Education Above All Foundation, and the Qatar Ministry of Public Health team up for a fun, public call for Health For All.

The FIFA World Cup semi-finals will kick off with a showcase dance and music event to celebrate Health for All on Universal Health Coverage Day (12 December) on the main stage at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar.

The "Be Active: Bring The Moves for Health For All" event, organized by FIFA, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Education Above All Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), will feature special appearances by stars of dance, music and football.

The activation is part of Education Above All's global Scoring 4 The Goals Campaign to advocate for the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The event is being supported by award-winning Hollywood dancer and choreographer, Sherrie Silver; singer The Mad Stuntman, the voice of global hit I Like to Move It, Move It, which is the theme song of the FIFA-WHO Bring The Moves physical activity campaign; and WHO Goodwill Ambassadors and football champions Didier Drogba and Alisson Becker.

"I can't wait to Bring the Moves at the FIFA Fan Festival and play my part to promote Health for All on Universal Health Coverage Day on behalf of Rwanda and in support of the Education Above All Foundation," said Sherrie Silver. "Dance has been a source not just of joy and passion for me, but also of being healthy, physically and mentally."

The event will celebrate the importance of health in several ways, including:

marking the annual UHC Day campaign , led by WHO and global partners, to promote and accelerate achievement of access to affordable, equitable and effective health care around the world;

, led by WHO and global partners, to promote and accelerate achievement of access to affordable, equitable and effective health care around the world; calling for progress on Sustainable Development Goal #3 for Health and Well-Being, as part of the EAAF/UN-led #ScoringForTheGoals campaign; and

as part of the EAAF/UN-led #ScoringForTheGoals campaign; and promoting increased physical activity through a mass dance-led workout, held the day before the rolling out of the "Be Active: Bring The Moves" for health campaign during the 13-14 December semi-finals.

Dance artist and vocalist The Mad Stuntman said: "I have been so happy to see football fans Bring The Moves and dance for health to my song, I Like To Move It, during the World Cup. I can't wait to see some moves with my own eyes on 12 December when I join Sherie Silver and football lovers from around the world at the FIFA Fan Festival when we join the global movement for Health For All on Universal Health Coverage Day."

Didier Drogba, WHO Goodwill Ambassador and FIFA Legend, said: "We can be active for health in many ways, by moving for fitness to calling for access to care for all. I am proud to be lending my voice to both on Universal Health Coverage Day in Doha."

Alisson Becker, Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper, and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Health Promotion, added: "On Universal Health Coverage Day, let's all be active and play our part to make health for all our goal."

The UHC Day 2022 theme is "Build the world we want: A healthy future for all," the goal of which is to call for stronger health systems committed to equity, trust, healthy environments, investments and accountability.

The Scoring 4 the Goals Campaign aims to raise awareness and call for action to achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the global agenda to bring a more prosperous and equitable future for all.

Editors notes:

For Broadcasters: Video statements by Didier Drogba and Alisson Becker in support of Universal Health Coverage Day are available. For access, please download by clicking here. (Note: the videos are for use from 11 December onwards.)

WHO and the Ministry of Public Health, Qatar, working closely with FIFA, launched the three-year Sport for Health partnership in 2021 with the goals of promoting healthy lives, health security and physical and mental well-being at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and leveraging the tournament to show best practices for use at major sporting events around the world.

WHO and FIFA signed a memorandum of understanding in 2019 to promote healthy lifestyles through football. The organizations have since collaborated on multiple health campaigns, including engaging with football fans and the broader public on actions to promote physical activity, mental health, tobacco control and COVID-19 prevention.

EAAF and the UN launched, at the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the #Scoring4theGoals campaign to promote attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

More information: WHO- Universal Health Coverage Day