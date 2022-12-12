Tanzania: GBV Victims in Higher Learning Institutions Encouraged to Speak Out

VICTIMS of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in higher learning institutions have been encouraged to report such cases to relevant authorities within the campuses so as immediate actions could be taken.

The call was made recently by the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE) Deputy Principal (Planning, Finance and Administration) Prof Method Samwel at the climax of 16 days of activism to curb GBV.

He said there was a need to encourage those who are affected by such cases not to suffer in silence but rather report them in order actions be taken against those behind the malpractices.

"A school campus is supposed to be a safe place for students to undertake their studies conveniently and achieve their targets... this is what we try to promote here at DUCE by ensuring that our students are safe from gender-based violence," said him.

He added that the institution has friendly platforms where such cases are heard and handled with urgency as well as privacy and that stern actions are taken against culprits.

"When your partner says it is over, accept the situation... do not force him or her into your life," he said.

On her part, Assistant Project Officer with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ms Catherine Amri, admitted that they get high cooperation from DUCE and that the institution embraces their initiatives.