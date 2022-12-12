Libya - ICRC Welcomes Circular Issued By Ministry of Local Government Affirming Local Entities Can Work With the Organization

press release

Tripoli (ICRC) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) welcomes the affirmation by the Ministry of Local Government that local authorities and entities can work with the ICRC.

In an internal circular issued on 27 November 2022, the Ministry of Local Government retracted and declared null and void a previously issued internal circular which had been recently shared publicly, instructing local authorities to halt cooperation with the ICRC.

The accusations mentioned in the first circular were found unwarranted by the relevant authorities in Libya.

The ICRC reiterates its humanitarian aims and underlines the highest respect it has for the State of Libya, its authorities and its people and reasserts ICRC's full respect for Libya's institutions and its laws and procedures.

The ICRC also values the acknowledgement of Libyan institutions of its impartial, neutral and independent role as a humanitarian organization mandated globally to protect and assist people affected by armed conflicts and other situations of violence.

In Libya, the ICRC continues to provide the necessary support in accordance with its humanitarian mandate to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable Libyan people who have been bearing the brunt of the protracted conflict since 2011. It does so in close consultation with and appreciates the support of the relevant authorities in Libya to facilitate its humanitarian activities.

In Libya, the ICRC engages in dialogue with relevant national institutions and actors about the promotion and respect of International Humanitarian Law (IHL)* i.e. the laws of war, delivers IHL trainings, first aid trainings and works together with the Libyan Red Crescent to fulfill its humanitarian mission. The ICRC also visits places of detention, helps the families of both Libyan citizens and residents of the country to restore and maintain contact with their relatives and provides forensic expertise and assistance for the dignified management of the dead, raises awareness on weapon contamination such as unexploded remnants of war, and delivers humanitarian assistance (food, household items and cash distribution) and seeks to strengthen the livelihoods of the most vulnerable people, supports hospitals and primary health care clinics and physical rehabilitation program centers and implements water and sanitation projects in support of institutions responsible for these services.

* IHL is a body of law that seeks - for humanitarian reasons - to protect persons who are not or are no longer directly participating in the hostilities and to restrict means and methods of warfare.