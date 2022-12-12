Kenya: Rally Driver Bengi Keen to Finish Race After Disappointing Day One at Mini Classic

Eldoret — The 2016 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) 2WD champion Eric Bengi is hoping lady luck smiles on him on day two of the East Africa Mini Classic rally after a disappointing opening day.

Bengi's Datsun Violet GT blew up its engine in the first stage of Day One - the 90km- Solai to Bogoria - which cost him a lot of time and resources as he was unable to race for the rest of the day.

"We lost all the stages and all the time yesterday so today we just want to manage the car and keep it on the road. When we left the TC0 (Sarova Woodlands Hotel), on transit to the first stage, we blew up the engine... completely knocked out. We had to rebuild the car; the guys have really worked hard overnight and they brought the car here (Eldoret) at around 4 am in the morning," Bengi said.

Yesterday's grueling 405km drive was majorly characterized by dry weather with a few drizzles here and there.

This included 209km of competitive running and a liaison distance of 195km.

Apart from stage 1, drivers had to tackle two more stages including the 39km Endau-Kibingor (stage 2) and 78km Saos-Kipsaos (Stage 3).

Commenting on the weather conditions, the 2018 KNRC Group N champion said he prefers it to be cool but is nonetheless prepared to tackle whatever circumstances the heavens may choose.

"It is good when it is cool but then again it is the weather... you cannot do anything to change it. Some stages may be wet but it is all good. We take it as it comes. I was told the route was very tough... some cars were struggling to go up the hill but that's just the way it is," the 2018 KNRC Division One champion said.

Apart from emerging unscathed from Day Two of the three-day event, Bengi says he is focused on creating awareness about the importance of early screening for cancer.

"We have to give back to the society what we have learnt along the way. We have our doctor who runs the Meru Hospice. We traverse this country and we thought it wise to get the message out there to everyone that they can go for early cancer screening instead of getting caught up because treating cancer is so expensive and so difficult," he said.

Day two of the rally was flagged off by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba at the Rupa Mall in Eldoret, flanked by Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii and East Africa Safari Classic chair Joey Ghose.

Overnight leader Raaji Bharij was the first off the ramp in a Ford Escort MK1, followed by second-placed Piers Daykin in Datsun 280Z.

Today, the drivers are expected to tackle three stages in Eldoret and its environs.

The opening stage of the day is a 69.88km (Kapkitony-Kipsaos); thereafter, they will tackle a 67km transport road section through to Plateau-Kipkabus (80km) and Metkei-Kapkitony 2 (82.35km) before returning to Rupa Mall for Service B and Parc Ferme at Eka Hotel.

The total distance covered on Day Two will be 425.89 km including the competitive (232.29km) and liaison distance (193.60km).